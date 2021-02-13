Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Dawn robbery attack near Katiu leaves one dead

The victim was shot dead on the Katiu-Sandema road

An early morning robbery attack on the Katiu-Sandema road has resulted in the death of a livestock trader, GhanaWeb's Upper East Correspondent Senyalah Castro, reports.



The incident happened in a thicket on the stretch near Katiu where the victim who was on his way to do his cattle buying business was shot in the chest as he tried to get away.



According to details, the man left his home at Kobdema in Sandema just before daybreak to ply his trade in the nearby communities when the armed bandits pounced on him at the spot and attacked him.



It is believed that the robbers stalked him for some distances before launching the attack.



The robbers managed to flee with their booty and left the man in a pool of blood with his motorcycle lying beside him.



Police from Sandema who were informed about the incident arrived at the crime scene to collect his mortal remains for autopsy and preservation.



GhanaWeb understands investigations have begun into the incident.



“Another robbery happened this morning on the Katiu -Sandema road. This one is very bad because the robbers shot the man and killed him. Nobody knows what happened exactly but the man is a cattle buyer from Kobdema in Sandema. And it is like he was going to buy cattle from the neighbouring villages when the robber attacked him in the forest, killed him and ran away with his money and other things,” said a resident.



“The police from Sandema came and picked the body away,” said a resident.



The attack on the man comes barely 12 hours after a similar incident happened at Chiana where market women were raped and robbed at gunpoint on Friday, February 12, 2021.



The robbers mounted a roadblock on the Chiana- Sandema road and robbed travellers of their cash, mobile phones and other belongings.



Increasing activities of these gunmen in the region in recent times have left residents in fear for their lives and properties. Residents have called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify patrols especially during night hours and increase presence and checkpoint on the roads.