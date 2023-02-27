David Lamptey’s daughter Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy eyes Zanetor’s seat

Politics of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy, the daughter of the late business mogul and financer of the NDC Party, David Lamptey, is seeking to replace Zanetor Rawlings in the NDC parliamentary contest in the Klottey Korle Constituency.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy whose father was also the Member of Parliament of the same seat in 1996 is seeking to continue the works of her late father.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, she said, one of the reasons she is eyeing the seat is largely because of her concern for the prosperity of the people in the area.



“Over the years, a number of issues have continuously impeded development in the community. Some of these landmark challenges include the lack of viable job opportunities and the absence of effective structures to address the welfare needs of constituents.



"Despite some interventions made in the past, there is still more to be done. On that note, I shall as a matter of priority, if ultimately elected, work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that lucrative job avenues are made available to all; especially the youth. This will be accompanied by the creation of networking opportunities for self-development and capacity-building,” she said.



Meredith also added that she is seeking to strengthen the cracks of the party as it appears to be weakening in the constituency.



“… it is abundantly clear that the cords of unity appear to be weakening within the NDC fraternity in the Klottey-Korle constituency. While my focus is not on the causes of this gradual disintegration, I will work to resolve all internal cracks to put the party in a proper shape ahead of the 2024 general election.



" The matters raised here, are only but a highlight of my noble intentions for the constituency. As a daughter of the soil, in the coming days, I shall formally engage party delegates as well as the rank and file of the party to elaborate my plans. I shall also seek for their support, guidance and pieces of advice as I embark on this journey,” she added.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science University of Ghana.



She also has a Master’s in Business Administration from GIMPA and is currently undertaking a Masters in Human Resource Management also at GIMPA.



She served as her father’s personal Assistant who was C.E.O of Sidalco group of companies, Dominion Oil, Radio and TV XYZ during her National service between 2008 and 2009.



She is currently serving as the Ranking Member of the NDC, National Business development committee, member of the NDC National Welfare Committee, Sports Committee and GaDangbe caucus.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy is the Managing Director of Patmeco Ghana Limited, Game Idol printing and advertising and Worldwide Alliance Investment Limited w which is also a real estate company owned by her and her husband.



YNA/WA