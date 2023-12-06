David Asante declares candidacy for NPP parliamentary primaries in Nkawkaw

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company, David Asante, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s parliamentary primaries in Nkawkaw.



Announcing his intention via Facebook on December 5, David Asante revealed that his decision was on the back of extensive consultations with party stakeholders in the constituency.



He also expressed steadfast commitment to delivering quality leadership and ensuring Nkawkaw assumes its rightful place in Ghana's political landscape.



In his Facebook post, Asante articulated his aspirations, stating, “After broad consultations with the leadership of the New Patriotic Party at the polling station, constituency, regional, and national levels, I have decided to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Nkawkaw Constituency.”



Optimistic about his chances, he added, “I am hopeful that, this time, with the support of the delegates, I will be successful and will be allowed to serve my people with all honesty and sincerity.”



This marks David Asante’s second attempt to secure the parliamentary slot, following an unsuccessful bid in 2020. His determination to contribute to the political landscape of Nkawkaw remains evident, and he is poised to bring his experience to bear in the constituency.



The NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has slated the parliamentary primaries for constituencies with sitting lawmakers on January 20, 2024. The nomination period for interested candidates will be open from December 20 to December 22, 2023, with detailed guidelines provided for the conduct of the primaries.



