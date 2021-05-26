David Agbenu promises Hall of Fame as GJA campaign heats up

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Editor of the Ghanaian Times, David Agbenu, who is aspiring for the Presidency of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has said that the unionisation of the Association would be among his priorities when given the nod.



He gave the assurance when he met with members of the Volta Chapter of the GJA in Ho on Monday, May 24.



The unionisation, he explained, was vital for improving the working conditions of journalists and also protecting their well being.



Apart from that, Mr Agbenu said that under his leadership, project officers would be appointed in the regions to supervise various lucrative businesses of GJA in order to earn more income for the Association and improve a lot of the members.

“We will embark on vigorous moves to seek sponsorship for the projects to strengthen the financial base of the septuagenarian association,” he added.



Mr Agbenu, who served for 12 years as an Executive of the GJA, affirmed that the welfare of journalists was high on his agenda and that special funds would be set up for that purpose.



Meanwhile, he stated that the funds would benefit retiring journalist for a few years after leaving the job, and also help those who may lose their job unexpectedly.



The editor said that the funds would also cater for the health needs of members of the Association.



Mr Agbenu stated that great zeal and resources would be committed to the training and re-training of journalists to ensure high standards and sterling professionalism in the media landscape.



He announced plans to establish a hall of fame of journalists who had distinguished themselves in their years of services and a library to preserve the history of journalism in Ghana.



Mr Agbenu urged members of the GJA to maintain a united front at all times to avoid possible manipulation of the association by other individuals and groups of parochial interests.