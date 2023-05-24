Data crunch: Unpacking landslide outcome of six NDC presidential primaries

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

The National Democratic Congress held its last presidential primaries barely two weeks ago with former president John Dramani Mahama emerging as the winner with 98.9% of valid votes cast.



The former president is no stranger to winning margins above 90% in the two prior primaries that he contested.



Our analysis of the data shows that his predecessor and former boss, John Evans Atta Mills was also no stranger to big wins at the primaries.



In this Data Crunch piece, GhanaWeb traces the history of presidential primaries in the NDC, which started with acclamations of Jerry John Rawlings for two electoral cycles with Mills also enjoying an acclamation before the era of competitive polls for the presidential slot set in.



This piece analyses the nexus between dominant candidates and weak opposition given how the voter margin has always been above 70% when delegates are called upon.



