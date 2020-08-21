Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

‘Darling boy’ DCE vows to unseat Okudzeto

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Richard Collins Arku, has vowed vehemently to win the North Tongu Parliamentary seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).



Richard Arku, who is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, is poised and very positive to oust the incumbent Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



He believes his achievements as DCE in the area is unparalleled and that would do the magic to win the seat for NPP for the first time.



The DCE disclosed this on Mantam Mpuntuo on Onua FM on Thursday, August 20, maintaining the people in the area are devoted this time to vote on achievements and not on tribal or partisan lines.



He revealed that the people of North Tongu over the years have been loyal and voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but there is little to show in terms of infrastructural development but he, as DCE, has changed the status quo since his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“We are working seriously, I am telling you. There are a lot of things happening if you get to the grassroots and I am confident I am going to win the seat for the first time.



“I have been the people’s darling boy and I am telling them to support me till the end and vote for me and President Akufo-Addo so that we complete what we have started in transforming North Tongu.”



Richard Arku touted himself to be the best DCE ever appointed in North Tongu as his tenure, he insists, has been characterized with great development and transformation.

