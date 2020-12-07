Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Daring man arrested for smoking 'weed' at a Polling Station

He is currently in the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters

A daring 25-year-old man has been arrested by Police for smoking a dried substance suspected to be weed at Polling Station A at Aboabo M/A Primary School in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



Electoral Commission Presiding Officer for Aboabo M/A Polling Station A Mr. Atta Yeboah who confirmed the incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo explained that “the guy was smoking weed at the back of the classroom where the polling station is located”



According to Mr. Atta Yeboah, police at the polling station picked intelligence and arrested the guy for smoking weed at the polling Station.



“It is not true that he came to where the voting is ongoing but he was smoking weed at the back of the polling station”.



He is currently in the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.