Dansoman Roundabout named after Theresa Tagoe

The Dansoman Roundabout has been named after late Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South/West Constituency who founded the Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Theresa Tagoe.



In addition, a statue has been deployed to honour the life and service of the late MP, ten (10) years since her passing into eternity.



Speaking at the memorial ceremony as part of the second day of his two-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, which was organized by the sitting member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, President Akufo-Addo described the late lawmaker as “a politician of first rank”.



“We have met here today on a sad but joyous occasion, sad because we have come to remind ourselves of the passage of a colleague, who was a valiant member of our struggle for freedom and democracy in Ghana"



“It is also a happy occasion because we are being reminded of the ceremony of today that if you leave a life of contribution, a life of participation, a life of assistance to your community, your community will not forget you.”



Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful making the announcement on her Facebook page after the event said, “Led by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP held a memorial service in paying a glowing tribute to the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Theresa Tagoe, at Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Constituency."



"Her memory lives on after ten (10) years of her demise. She blazed the trail for generations of female politicians to follow despite the odds, and let the whole world know that, without women as partners of development, no nation can develop. We are proud of her legacy. We are proud of the work that she did in the constituency, the government and the NPP."



"In honour of her memory, the Dansoman Roundabout has been named after her ie; THERESA AMERLEY TAGOE roundabout. We will never forget you Theresa Amerley Tagoe. May her soul continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty.”



