Daniel Kwabla Dagbui files to contest as assemblyman for Ave-Dakpa electoral area

Regional News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

A professional teacher, Daniel Kwabla Dagbui has filed his nomination to contest the assemblymember slot for the Ave-Dakpa Electoral Area in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region during the upcoming district-level elections scheduled for December 2023.



He is contesting the position with the incumbent assemblyman for the area who is also the Presiding Member of the Akatsi North Municipal Assembly, Patrick Kwame Ahiabu.



The current assemblyman has held the position for the past 21 years and is said to have lost touch with the people of the area, who have been calling on him to step down for the youth.



Dagbui is said to have the backing of the people of the area and is set to win the election against the incumbent with a wide margin.



He told this reporter in an interview that he believed it was time for the youth to be given the mandate to participate in the affairs of the electoral area, hence he was putting out himself for the contest for the opportunity to serve his people.



Dagbui is very hopeful of a resounding victory in the December local-level elections.