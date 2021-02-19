General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Daniel Domelevo is the kind of Auditor-General Ghana needs – Samson Lardy Anyenini

Daniel Yaw Domelevo “is your kind of Auditor-General Ghana needs”, Samson Lardy Anyenini, the Joy FM presenter has said.



“We have such a good Auditor-General; he may have his problems; he may have misconstrued one law or the other, and we should say that he got it wrong, but he is your kind of Auditor-General you need.”



Speaking to Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, the private legal practitioner and journalist said the Auditor-General should not be someone who “worships the president” before he can be liked by all.



Anyenini, however, observed that due to that unfortunate misconception that the Auditor-General must worship the president, he has been forced to proceed on leave.



“That was clearly constructive dismissal, just wanting to get him out of the place,” Anyenini said.



Even though the Auditor-General is expected to return from his 167-day annual leave soon, Samson Lardy Anyenini observed: “He is not likely to get the constitutional opportunity of an extension, but these are the kinds of people you need in that area. Look at his attitude to the corruption fight; how does it happen that a poor country like ours, $3 billion that comes into the country each year is unaccounted for…?” he asked.



“You need a lot more [...] strong men; Obama was wrong that we need strong institutions and not strong men. Well, in Africa, we need the strong men to get the strong institution.



“Because we know your typical Auditor-General will not dare take on people at the presidency; they won’t dare do it,” Lardy Anyenini suggested.







