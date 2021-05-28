Daniel Amartey arrives in Ghana after two years for Black Stars friendlies

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has arrived in Ghana for the first time in two years for the Black Stars double international friendlies next month, June.



Amartey is making a return to the national team after battling serious injuries to make a strong comeback in the just ended campaign.



The center back spent most of the last two years on the treatment table, missing the Nations Cup in 2019.



Fresh off winning the English FA Cup and finishing fifth with Leicester City, the 26-year-old is expected to play for Ghana in the friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco next month.



He will move straight to camp on Friday, May 28 as the team leaves for Cape Coast where preparations will start for the two matches.



Daniel Amartey made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes in the 2020/21 season.



The 25 times capped Ghana international last aged for the National team in the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Kenya in Nairobi.