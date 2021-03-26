Danger looms as activities of burning on farms leave ECG poles near-hanging

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Call it coincidence, an unplanned series of the same old wrong things, ignorance or simply a well calculated plot to frustrate the authorities involved but, with more than four electric poles of the ECG along the Boti Falls to Klo-Agogo road partially burned from the activities of farming, it gives great cause for worry.



While driving along the neglected, unmotorable stretch on an assignment to one of the small villages, GhanaWeb spotted not less than four electric poles belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana almost falling off.



The residents of the not-so-many scattered villages around this enclave are mostly farmers, whose products such as yam, cassava, cocoyam, etc. usually end up in markets in places like Koforidua, Accra and Tema.



But, from what appeared to be too much of a coincidence, the team observed how much of a danger those hanging poles at the bottom, were to the people, and what a looming threat it is to the constant supply of power to residents in the Yilo Krobo constituency of the Eastern region.



While GhanaWeb was not able to verify or not if the ECG in charge of the vicinities was aware of the situation, it is worth stating that should nothing be done about them soon, it could just be another story of “had we known."



