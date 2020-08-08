Health News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: GNA

Danadams to increase ARV portfolio from monotherapy to combination therapy

The company would soon start the production of syrup medications

The Research and Development (R&D) Department of the Danadams Pharmaceuticals Industry Limited has said it is working to increase the Antiretroviral drug’s portfolio from monotherapy to combination therapy.



The move is in line with World Health Organisations recommendation to introduce drug regimes with high potency, lower toxicity and resistance, lower cost to improve the quality of care of people living with HIV.



Mr Prince Yamoah, Chief Executive Officer of Danadams Pharmaceuticals Industry, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the soon to be ready product combined a number of tables that patients used to take separately.



“With the new formulation instead of taking three to four tablets at a particular time, the patient will only take one tablet to perform the same function. That makes the drug friendly to the patient,” he explained.



Mr Yamoah said the company through its R&D with the needed support would continue to explore innovative ways to produce quality products that met international standards.



Danadams, which started operation in Ghana with a few anti-retroviral drugs, now has more than 42 different brands, including anti-malarials, anti-bacterials, analgesics anti-helmintics



He hinted that the company would soon start the production of syrup medications in addition to the oral solid dosage production line.



Mr Yamoah said the company had acquired a syrup production plant, which would be installed by the end of the year.



“Our R&D has already developed new syrup formulations ... together with our engineers we will start installation and qualification in the next few months and once that is done production will continue,” he said.



He said the company’s strategy on Anti-malaria was to make its DANMETHER both in tablet, Granules powders in sachet, and bottles a household name.



In response to COVID-19, the Chief Executive Officers said the R&D would also introduce Hydroxychloroquine, an oral tablet on to the market soon.



He added that the company had already begun producing hand sanitizers in commercial quantities.



Mr Yamoah said Danadams Pharmaceutical aside its offices in Togo, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, had created new Business Development and Customer Care Unit that was working assiduously to expand its frontiers to Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.