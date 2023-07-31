Dan Botwe drags DACF boss Naa Torshie before Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has written a letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo in which he strongly named Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, Administrator of the Districts Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), over what he described as her refusal to cooperate with his ministry in the equitable disbursement of Common Funds to the various MMDAs in a style which would be in the best interest of government.



Dan Botwe argued that his ministry, by law, has the mandate to provide coordinating and supervisory role over the activities of the MMDAs and to guide their development activities, therefore the mandate to determine which districts receive such support and special attention lies with the ministry.



Annually, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund proposes the formula for distribution of the District Assemblies Common Fund to the Parliament of Ghana.



Once the approval is done, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund has the function under section 129 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) to “administer and distribute moneys paid into the Common Fund among the District Assemblies in accordance with the formula approved by Parliament.



Section 126 (3) of the same Act states; The Minister shall in consultation with the Minister responsible for Finance, determine the category of expenditure of the approved development budget of District Assemblies that must in each year be met out of amounts received by the District Assemblies from the District Assemblies Common Fund.



Part of the approved formula/allocation are activities like;



1. National Projects



2. Special Projects



3. Distressed District Support



4. Reserve funds



The Ministry holds the view that, when it comes to the above activities in the approved formula, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund does not have the authority to determine the distribution unilaterally, as it must sit within a broad strategic framework of Government.



As the supervisory Ministry of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) and the Ministry responsible for coordinating the MMDAs, we are of the view that , the mandate to determine which Districts receive such support and special attention, lies with the Ministry. We are of the firm belief that the trigger for distribution should be initiated by the Ministry, on behalf of the Government, to ensure it sits well within the broad government strategy.



We are of the view that, Government would be more efficient in the utilization of such resources if we align the decision-making process with all relevant stakeholders.



In the meantime, the Ministry has requested from the Office of the District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator, details of the disbursement done so far from the approved allocations to enable the Ministry align and strategize to aid equity and strategic development of the MMDAs.



However, the Office of the District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator has since refused to respond to my letter. (Copy of letter attached).



In Conclusion, this Ministry is of the view that, the trigger for the utilization of the activities and allocations stated above can and should only be done by the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, on behalf of Government to ensure consistency with Government’s aspiration for development of the MMDAs.



I count on your continued support.



SIGNED,



DANIEL BOTWE (MP)