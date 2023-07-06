Dampare visits indisposed police officers in Accra

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is visiting all indisposed police officers within Accra and Tema police regions on Thursday, July 6, 2023.



The move by the IGP is part of activities as he embarks on a working tour of the capital and Tema.



Accompanying him are some members of the Police Management Board.



Dr. Dampare will also assess the quality of service the public receives when they visit police stations for help.



The first stop is expected to be Amasaman Divisional Headquarters



The IGP is expected to also hold private interaction with personnel of the various stations.