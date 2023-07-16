Dampare spotted dancing at funeral amid reports of alleged plot to remove him from office

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The name of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has made astronomical waves throughout this week due to a leaked audio that captures an alleged plot to force him out of office before the 2024 general elections.



Amid the uproar and dissatisfaction with the audio, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has been seen in a video circulating on social media dancing at a funeral ground.



The IGP can be seen singing along with a minstrel ‘Sɛ w'abrabɔ mu nsem ɛyɛ yie ma wo a, hwɛ yie na woa huahua wo ho. Efrisɛ Onyame n'adom arakwa na wote sɛ nea wote yi’ which translates to Do not excessively pride yourself in the successes of life because it is only by the grace of God you are who you are.



Despite the depressed nature of the event, Dampare seemed to have a deep understanding of the song in the background as he danced to it.



It is, however, unclear whose funeral rites were being observed but it is believed that it was the final funeral rite of the late Corporal Callistus Amoah, the police who died in the Ablekuma FanMilk robbery attack in June 2023.



A series of secret recordings exposing details of a plot by some top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the Ghana Police Service to displace the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 polls emerged on both mainstream and social media on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.







ABJ/KPE



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







