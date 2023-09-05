Dampare must go; other COPs have confirmed his autocracy – Analyst alleges

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Centre CEO, Samuel Nana Appiah, is suggesting the removal or reassignment of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The individual stated that if the allegations of autocracy and intimidation against the IGP are proven to be true, he must be removed immediately.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm host Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline, he stated that the allegations made by COP Alex Mensah against the IGP should not be dismissed.



The allegations against the IGP must extend beyond those raised by COP Alex Mensah, he noted.



"We should look beyond COP Alex Mensah, in my opinion. If we limit the issues to Alex Mensah’s allegations and claim that he made the allegations based on emotions and greed, we are doing ourselves and our country no favours. Some of the issues raised by Alex Mensah are true, so why don’t we investigate and address them?”



Nana Appiah stated that several COPs in the service are willing to confirm COP Alex Mensah’s statement and appear before the committee.



"Several COPs in the service have confirmed what COP Alex Mensah said and are willing to testify before the committee investigating the leaked tape. The bottom line is that we need reforms to make the police force more effective than it is now.



"So, I don’t agree with those who say we should treat Alex Mensah like an embittered person. When we do this, it demonstrates that we do not know what we want or how to implement policy to ensure our own long-term security.”



"We must take COP Mensah’s allegations seriously, and if possible, the IGP should be removed,” he said. He has been in service for two years. If things aren’t going well and we have commissioners willing to testify against the IGP, he should be fired, in my opinion.



"It makes no difference if he is removed. In any case, he can be reassigned so that the Ghana Police Service can be restructured in a very independent and proper manner”.



Nana Appiah stated that the dissatisfaction among service personnel and a decline in morale are detrimental to the country’s security.



"We cannot have an IGP and be under his jurisdiction, and people will revolt under the whole institution, and people are willing to appear in public and say things that will throw our security in danger. This is the reason why I am saying this. If the allegations against him can be substantiated with proper evidence, then he [the IGP] must be removed from office.”