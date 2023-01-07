Dampare is transforming police service with training project – COP Patrick Akolgo

General News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Inspector General of Police(IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been commended for initiating a transformation agenda of the Police Police Service using training as a tool.



The training project is aimed at improving the capacity, competence and professional skills of Police officers to meet required policing standards.



In an interview on Dreamz Fm in Bolgatanga monitored by MyNewsGh.com, retired Commissioner of Police Patrick Akolgo said the IGP is demonstrating good leadership and significantly improving the quality and image of the service.



“Dr. George Akuffo Dampare led administration has been excellent in terms of the improvement of police professionalism, staff development, operational efficiency and over all staff welfare.



"The IGP who is an exemplary leader has been able to achieve this enviable feat within a relatively short time of his administration through a well co-ordinated and improved training models introduced into the Police training schools all over the the country.



"His personal commitment and dedication to improving the Ghana Police Service and with the continuous support of his Police management board members has touched the hearts of many within and outside the Service,” COP Patrick Akolgo said.



The retired COP disclosed that he was offered an opportunity by Dr Dampare to front line the training program which is resulting in a positive outlook of the service.



He stated that; “He gave me the opportunity to serve and help his administration to start the project of transformation in staff training and development to this stage where most Ghanaians are seeing the changes and also beginning to bear witness to improved Policing in Ghana and beyond for which I will remain grateful”.



While calling for a marshalled support for the IGP in the transformation drive of the police service, he stressed that “The IGP therefore requires the support and prayers of every one in Ghana to put Ghana Police at a level it deserves to be very high up the Global map in terms of policing and security issues in general”.



Dr George Akuffo Dampare was appointed Acting Inspector General of Police in July 2021, two months later, he was sworn in as the substantive IGP therefore becoming Ghana’s 23rd IGP after the retirement of his predecessor, James Oppong-Boanuh.