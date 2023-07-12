Dampare is doing a good job - Minister on plot to remove IGP before 2024 polls

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Interior Minister Ambrose Derry says the government is impressed with the performance of the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare dismissing reports of plot to remove him from office.



“We should dismiss such reports with contempt. There’s no plot to remove anybody, as far as I’m concerned he is doing a good job,” he told the media in Parliament Tuesday.



The comments come in the wake of a leaked audio in which a police commissioner is heard plotting with an executive of the ruling New Patriotic the removal of the IGP.



The commissioner who describes himself as COP Mensah and is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



The further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the commissioner is heard saying.



He also stated that the President has refused to listen to his appeals to replace the IGP with him.



“The President is not listening, I have been telling him. Even if they don’t want to give me the job, they should give it to another person but they want to listen”.