Dampare is a social media police - Founder of Save the Nation for Future Leaders

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President and Founder of Save the Nation for Future Leaders, Nana Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang, has described the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as a ”social media” police who lacks the competence to manage the service.



He said Dr Dampare is administratively good but lacks what it takes in terms of security to manage the service.



He stated that the current IGP’s approach to his duties will jeopardise state security and, if not handled carefully, will demoralise service personnel.



He believes that parliament’s decision to investigate the alleged tape in which a senior officer and others plotted the removal of the IGP was a waste of time and resources.



He stated that he had personally petitioned authorities, raising concerns about Dampare’s appointment.



"Of all the IGPs appointed, this one is the most incompetent. He doesn’t understand our security concerns. He is everywhere, preventing district, regional, and other commanders from working effectively.”



"Policing begins at the local, divisional, regional, and national levels. Allow the commanders to network, and only intervene when their efforts are ineffective. However, the IGP is everywhere. By his actions, he is rendering his commanders ineffective,” he claims.



”His field is administration, and that is what he excels at. However, he is ineffective. The police force under the IGP is analogous to a tree with a rotten root. Everything is being done by the IGP. He is the PRO, the Director of Finance, and he plays all the roles,” he said on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.