Dampare goes to Kumasi after death of police officer, wife and child

Regional News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare is said to be heading to Kumasi following the death of a police officer and his family in a domestic fire incident.



Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi of the police anti-robbery unit in the Ashanti Region died together with his wife and child when a fire outbreak was recorded at a police barracks in the Ashanti Region.



The inspector General of Police is expected to arrive in Kumasi where he will be commiserating with the bereaved family as well as gather first-hand information about the incident.



Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased officer and his family have been deposited at a morgue.



The cause of the fire is however yet to be established.



