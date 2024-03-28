Dampare commiserates with three deceased officers’ families

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr, George Akuffo Dampare has sympathized with the families of three police officers who died in an accident at Kyekyewere near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.



The deceased officers; Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah, and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah were with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service and were on their way for Police operational duties when the accident occurred on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.



In a statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs of the Police Service said one other officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.



“The Inspector General of Police, who personally led some POMAB members to the FPU to formally Inform personnel of the Unit about the tragic Incident and Interact with them, spoke on the phone with family members of the three (3) deceased personnel,” she added.