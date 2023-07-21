Dampare bribed journalists over leaked tape - Listowel Kusi-Poku alleges

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

The Executive Director of Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG), Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku, has commented on the leaked audio involving a police commissioner and a top official from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on July 20, 2023, he criticized IGP Dampare, accusing him of paying bribes to journalists from selected media houses to suppress discussions about the audio on their platforms.



“Just this recent Wednesday, when the tape came out, Dampare and his paymaster met with journalists at the police officers' mess, he told all the cadets that he will come there so if you are a cadet, you have no business at the officer's mess. Even if you are yet to become an officer and you are passing by, you have to run because officers mess we don’t stand there because it is for officers only. The journalists who went for the money were just laughing while counting it, my ears are there. It happened this recent Wednesday, he paid them.”



When he was asked if he could assist the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) with pertinent information to aid in their investigation should they invite him for further clarification, Listowel Kusi-Poku responded: “Look, if I don’t do that then I don't want the betterment of the country, I am more than interested.”



The recording features an officer and former regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging. The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.







AM/SARA



