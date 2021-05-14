Damongo town flooded after heavy rains

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

A heavy downpour in the early mornings of Thursday 13th May, 2021 has submerged a number of houses in the Savannah Regional capital Damongo.



The rains which started at about 12:00 am lasted for hours flooding several parts of the Savannah Regional capital.



A tricycle and a wooden bridge in one of the areas have been washed away with many houses still submerged in the floods.



Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited the affected homes and examined the extent of the damage.



Meanwhile, the Damongo to Fufulso road has also been flooded at Achubunyor, a farming community near Damongo denying passengers access to crossing both sides.



Passenger cars numbering more than 30 got locked up in the village for some time until the water receded.







