Damongo seat is untouchable; look elsewhere- Abu Jinapor to NDC

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to look elsewhere for parliamentary seats and forget about the Damongo seat since it is in a safer hand and yielding fruitful results.



Addressing hundreds of market women on Saturday 16th December, 2024 in Damongo during a surprise visit to the Damongo daily market which is now serving a dual purpose following the reconstruction and upgrading of the ”big market” as it is termed as, the Damongo MP indicated that the machinery he used to snatch the seat from the NDC is going to be doubled come 2024.



He emphasised that he is very much ready for the seat and very much prepared for the battle in 2024 to increase the margin even much bigger than the 2020 votes he gathered.



Hom Jinapor disclosed to traders and market folks that he will commission the Damongo Municipality weekly market in the first quarter of 2024 and assured them further that congestion in the daily market will soon be a thing of the past as work is progressing in the Saturday market and by next year,he will officially commission the market that is undergoing reconstruction through his initiative.



He added that a lot will happen in 2024 in terms of development and support especially for the women folks as many investors are coming to their aid.



Hon Abu Jinapor further promised to spend over 10 days in the constituency during the Christmas festivities to interact with the Damongo constituents.



The Damongo MP prior to his election promised to reconstruct the Damongo weekly market with the pledge of the growth of the Constituency as his main focus to improve the living conditions of the people.



In February 2022, the Damongo MP in the company of Hon. Irene Naa Toshie, the administrator for the District Assemblies Common Fund at a short ceremony handed over the reconstruction of the market project to a contractor in Damongo to commence work with work expected to be completed in 2024.