Regional News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Damongo seat is not for sale - NDC youth to NPP

File photo

The principal streets of Damongo, capital of the Savannah Region was awash with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party’s colours interlaced with the party’s anthem and various songs on 5th of September 2020, when a section of the youth organised a walk for victory 2020 in the Damomgo Constituency. The youth group did the organisation on their own without calling for support from the big faces in the Constituency and they made it clear the Damongo Constituency seat of the Savannah Region is not meant for sale to the highest bidder.



The purpose of the walk according to the group is to send a strong message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Parliamentary Candidate Mr Abu Jinapor that the Damongo is not for sale and nothing can buy their conscience.



The Youth wing did their organisation without using the big faces in the Constituency like the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus, the former Minister of Agric, Hon Limuna Muniru, the Former DCE, Hon Ali B. Kassim to court the massive crowd. Not even the absence of the MP for the Damongo Constituency Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus especially will stop the Youth from their massive walk through the principal streets of Damongo.



The walk saw an enthusiastic crowd of women, men, young boys and girls, some cadres and some faces the NPP claims they’ve captured. It was a long walk from Damongo to Canteen and back. Among the placards shown were; Damongo seat is not for sale, where is our share of the $1million per Constituency, Hon Garlus has been tried and tested among others.



However leading members of the NDC who were in Damongo including the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Imoro aka Man Blessing, the Regional 2nd Vice- Chairman, Alhaji Baba Zak, the Regional Treasurer Mr Ali Kasim, the Regional Youth Organiser, Alhaji Inusah Mahama and a Deputy Regional Youth Organiser Hajia Salamatu Saaka joined the float.



The NDC Chairman for the Savannah Region Alhaji Imoro aka Man Blessing in an address sounded a word of caution to the NPP Chairman in the Savannah Region Professor Kalamonia to stay off the Damongo seat since no amount of threats can help him to snatch the seat from the incumbent Damongo Member of Parliament.



Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Damongo Constituency Hon. and NDC Treasurer for the Savannah Region Ali B. Kassim in an address said the NDC under John Dramani Mahama has an unfinished business that he must come back to finish.



He said a lot of the developmental projects in the Damongo township were undertaken under John Mahama and a lot more is in the pipeline when he gets the nod again in December, 2020.



The NDC Youth Organiser for the Savannah Region Alhaji Inusah Mahama thanked the youth of Damongo for embarking on the walk which will eventually lead the party to victory come December.



A Deputy Women's Organiser of the NDC Hajia Salamatu Saaka also speaking at the float thanked the women who took part in the process and told them that the NDC has a lot of respect and believe in women hence the choice of Prof. Jane Naana Agyemang as the running mate of the party. Women according to Hajia Salamatu must vote massively for the NDC for women empowerment.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.