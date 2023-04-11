Damongo people need water, not tractors - NDC to Abu Jinapor

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Bole-Bamboi constituency Mr. Bashiru Amantana has said that ploughing two acres for each farmer is not the problem of the people of Damongo but water is their key priority and that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor and Nana Akufo-Addo should provide the people of Damongo water and stop diversionary tactics.



He upbraided the MP for Damongo constituency for ignoring the main problem of the Damongo constituency which he and Nana Akufo-Addo promised to address when they come to power, prior to the 2020 elections and doing things of less prime concern.



Mr Bashiru Amantana was responding to assertions of Mr Saaka Dinonah who is the Elections Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bole-Bamboi constituency on Bole based Nkilgi fm’s Saturday political show known as “Aboya Tushiso” (Hot Issues), that political office holders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Regional prefer spending money on their girlfriends than supporting farmers and the people of their constituencies with farming implements like tractors.



The Elections Director of the NPP for the Bole-Bamboi constituency Saaka commended Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor for providing tractors to plough for every farmer in the Damongo constituency for free but Mr Bashiru Amantana said farming is a seasonal event which after the farming season, the farmers will not get anything again from the MP, but water is a life and everyday needed commodity.



Mr Amantana castigated the Damongo constituency MP for using millions of cedis to buy pickups and motorbikes for NPP in all the 7 constituencies in Savannah Region and that those moneys could have been used to provide boreholes for the people of Damongo and it’s environs.



He added that the farmers in the Damongo constituency has been farming years before Abu Jinapor made his intentions to contest for the Damongo seat.



He asked, “Was Abu Jinapor the one ploughing for farmers in Damongo before he came to contest the seat?”



He again said that Abu Jinapor is focusing more on party development than the people of the constituency and that if he can get that huge sum of alleged corruption money revealed by Kennedy Agyapong to buy expensive car for his party but ignore the water problem in Damongo, then the people of Damongo should ready to vote against Abu Jinapor in 2024 election.



Bashiru Amantana said former president John Dramani Mahama prepared the grounds for the people of Damongo to get water but when NPP came to power, Nana Akufo-Addo together with Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor cancelled the deal and now the people of Damongo are still struggling for water while he has water in his house.