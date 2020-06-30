Regional News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Damongo independent candidate to establish roofing sheet factory in constituency

An aspiring Independent parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr David Tiki Dange has hinted of establishing a roofing sheet and nails factory in Damongo capital of the Savannah Region.



The project according to Mr Tiki is expected to kickstart very early in 2021 with assistance coming from the Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce (C2) Stars, a local Zinc and Nails producing company in Ghana.



Mr Tiki further stated that his major focus in contesting as an Independent candidate is to reduce youth employment in the newly created region especially in the Damongo Constituency since that is the major problem everywhere he visits in the Constituency.



He said the company will provide job opportunities and also generate revenue towards the development of the region.



Mr Tiki Dange who is also into the transport business has also promised to support the Transport sector in Savannah Region through the partnership with Royal VVIP, a transport company that is operating within and outside Ghana to boost the transport business in the region.



He said the partnership will have the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) and private car owners will all be factored in the partnership with Royal VVIP.



On the aspect of the voter registration exercise which is scheduled to kick start on Tuesday 30th June 2020, Hon. Tiki Dange in an exclusive interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM said he is providing free transport for all eligible voters to the registration Centers in the Damongo Constituency to be able to register regardless of the political affiliation of the person since he stands in for unity.



A bus has already been deployed to the Damongo Constituency by the Independent Candidate which according to him will facilitate in transporting eligible voters to the registration centers especially those from the constituency residing in other parts of the country.



He explained further that because of the hardship in the country, many of the voters from the Constituency may find it difficult coming from afar for the exercise and as part of his contribution will aid them irrespective of their political background come home to register to be able to vote in the December polls.

