Damongo: NDC national chairman unites party for victory in 2024

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and his team comprising other national executives and party officials at the national level and some regional executives of the Savannah Region visited the Damongo Constituency on Thursday, February 1, 2024.



A statement signed by the NDC Communication Officer for the Damongo Constituency, Mumuni Yahaya said the purpose of the visit was to meet with Constituency executives, former executives, cadres, and other stakeholders of the party in the Damongo Constituency, including the parliamentary candidate, Adam Mutawakilu Garlus and the immediate past contestant in the recent parliamentary primaries, Lawyer Baba Sadique Zankawah.



He said representatives from the Savannah Regional Dispute Resolution Committee were also present.



The Damongo NDC Communication Officer, Mumuni Yahaya said the first call made by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and his team was to the Jakpa palace where they paid a courtesy call on the King and Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I).



He disclosed that the party's national chairman and his team then moved to the Eco club conference hall where the meeting was held.



Mumuni Yahaya Kiyoyo further disclosed that the deliberations centered on the reconciliation processes in the constituency and how to unite the party rank and file within the constituency for the battle of the 2024 election.



“This is to ensure that we win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Damongo Constituency”; he stated.



According to the Damongo NDC Communication Officer, “After a very comprehensive and detailed analysis of the issues bothering the unity of the party, the Chairman General reminded all stakeholders that they each have a role to play in ensuring that unity in the party is achieved. He admonished all actors to consider every single person in the party as an important human resource and be able to work with all to reach the ultimate goal.



He furthered Chairman Asiedu Nketiah spoke extensively on the opportunities that await Ghanaians when the party is able to secure victory in both parliamentary and presidential elections.



Mumuni Yahaya Kiyoyo also said the meeting was a very fruitful and fulfilling engagement where various speakers took turns to propose solutions as to how to overcome the challenges within the constituency.



He said it was agreed that all stakeholders would play their part to ensure victory for the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency and John Dramani Mahama.