Damongo MP rehabilitates dams ahead of rainy season

Regional News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has embarked on a project to disilt all dams in the Damongo Constituency.



The project which kick-started with one of the oldest dam in Damongo that dried up will also see the main water source for Damongo and it’s an environment that is the Agriculture Dam alongside all the dams in town being visited. Excavation works as at the time of the visit to the dam was ongoing.



All the major sources of drinking water for both human and animals in Damongo town dried up making life difficult for the inhabitants of Damongo.



2Residents rely now on the few boreholes with vehicles travelling to nearby communities in such of water for the people of Damongo.



Hon Jinapor indicated that as the MP for the Damongo Constituency, he has began a program to systematically repair the dams in Damongo and its environs. When all the dams in town are disilted and dredged, it will ease the suffering of most especially students in the municipality who most of the time skip classes in such of water.



Since 2005, getting water has been a major challenge for the inhabitants of Damongo.



In June 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for work to begin on the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project.



The US$49-million water supply project, being financed by the UK Export Finance and bank, is aimed at supplying potable water to the people of Damongo and its surrounding communities.



The project is estimated to supply water to 68,000 people with an average demand of 8,800 cubic metres of water daily.



The British company Biwater is in charge of the Damongo water project.