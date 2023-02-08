Damongo Constituency to get small water systems - Abu Jinapor

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has assured the people of his constituency about his commitment to give them portable water through small water systems.



Hon Abu Jinapor said he has put in place measures to temporarily provide water for the constituents whilst the Damongo water project kick start later in the year.



The initiative according to him will be fully funded by himself and that will give Damongo, Larabanga and Busunu twenty-five (25) small water systems before the commencement of the main Damongo water project.



Mr. Jinapor indicated that the Constituency has a lot of projects ongoing but his biggest achievement and legacy will be the Damongo water project which he is optimistic about adding to his achievement as the MP.



He explained that the Damongo water problem has been a long-standing issue that has given many people in the area sleepless nights including him and that, he is doing everything possible to get the situation resolved but in the interim, he will be carrying out temporal small water systems that will in the mean time relief the people of the stress they go through in getting water in the area.



He explained that the delay in starting the Damongo water project is a result of the ongoing Ghana–IMF negotiations and that, Nine (9) outstanding water projects including the Damongo water project have been tabled before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for consideration for financial support to be undertaken.



He further used the opportunity to ask for prayers since he has been given an extra task by the President to manage the Trade and Industry ministry.



The Damongo MP also assured the people of Busunu and Larabanga that water will surely get to them and that he is making efforts to bring the water to them.



He, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to his constituents to support him with prayers to be able to succeed as their MP.



Hon Jinapor made comments during a Quranic recitation held in his office over the weekend.



The special Qur’anic recitation saw in attendance Imams from Larabanga including party executives and DCEs from the various assemblies in the region.