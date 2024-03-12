Damongo Chieftaincy litigation: ‘What’s preventing final verdict?’ – Damongowura Gbeadese questions

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Secretary to Damongowura Gbeadese, Yakubu Tahiru Prince, is demanding answers from the Savannah Region House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Bii-kunuto Jewu Soale I, on the final ruling in the Damongo chieftaincy litigation case.



According to him, the litigation, which started in April 2016 and has caused a disruption of peace in Damongo after several years, is yet to be put to finality.



Yakubu Tahiru said this at a press conference on Thursday, March 12, 2024, after a renewed attack by some hooligans and some supporters of Damongowura Yakubu Imoro Gbeadese on innocent people.



He alleged that the attack, which was instigated by the faction of Abuasewura Kelly, caused a lot of damage to properties and .



He is therefore calling on the president of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs to come out clear on the ruling, as "justice delayed is justice denied."



Read his full speech below:





Press conference on the state of the Damongo chieftaincy litigation : Justice delayed is justice denied

12th March 2024.



Chiefs present, Friends of the media, ladies and gentlemen,



Today’s engagement with you, the media, is to register our displeasure through you to all that are concerned about the brutal attack by some hooligans from the faction of Abuasewura Kelly on the family and some supporters of Damongowura Yakubu Imoro Gbeadese on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Damongo chieftaincy matter, which has become a monster on our neck.



That attack happened as a result of the disregard Abuasewura Kelly has for the ban on any form of enskinment within the Damongo Traditional Area instituted by the Municipal Security Council of the West Gonja District Assembly.



During the attack:



Three young men sustained gun-short injuries fired by One Seidu Abulai aka Uncle Seidu wielding a pump-action gun.



Three others sustained various degrees of injuries from a mob attack led by Chief Sakara Jakpa, Aatooh and Adam Issifu Demkeri.



Some of the attackers ( Awudu Salifu soldier, Dabu) broke the sliding window glasses and louvre blades.



They set fire through the windows into Chief Yakubu’s room and some of his property, including



Smocks: 5 different sets



Lase dresses: 2 different sets



Trousers: 3 pairs



Sandals: 1 pair



2 Sets of mosquito nets



Burial cloth: 2 sets



Window curtains: 2 pairs



Books and other documents



One office desk was burned as a result of the actions of the attackers.



Friends of the media, you will recall that the Damongo chieftaincy litigation started in April 2016 after a Gonja Traditional Council meeting presided over by His Royal Majesty, Yagbonwura Jakpa Sulemana Tuntumba I of blessed memory, pronounced Budamawura Yakubu Imoro as the new successor of Late Damongowura Lermu Jakpa Sulemana Tuntumba II.



This decision was in fulfilment of the provisions of the constitution of the Gonja Kingdom, which clearly state in paragraph 31 that, if there are “contesting candidates, the matter is reported to the YAGBON-WURA by the senior elder either in person or through a representative.”



Subject to the above provision, there are three senior chiefs:



Kurasewura Yakubu Mahama



Budamawura Yakubu Imoro and



Banwura Buah John Gbolo



All from Dangepe Royal Gate reported the misappropriation and misplacement of power and precedence by the Kuntunkure Clan to choose a candidate for the next gate in line of succession after the demise of Damongowura Tuntumba II.



Friends of the media, ladies and gentlemen, HRM Yagbonwura Tuntumba, in his own wisdom, summoned the Gonja Traditional Council to determine the matter on April 21, 2016. This decision also fulfils paragraph 34 of the Gonja Constitution.



“Where there are two or more contestants for the vacant skins, the Traditional Council shall be summoned to determine the matter.



"Judgement was given in favour of the then Budamawura Yakubu Imoro, now Damongowura Gbeadese I in accordance with paragraph 35 of the Gonja Constitution.



“When the dispute is settled, and the YAGBON-WURA is satisfied, he shall give formal approval to the elected candidate, or the person to whom judgment is given”



Friends of the media, the Damongo skin has been under litigation for the past eight years.



Abuasewuar Kelly purportedly petitioned the Northern Region House of Chiefs against the Yagbon Skin, presiding over by Yagbonwura Tuntumba I as the first respondent and Damongowura Gbeadese I as Budamawura as the second respondent.



Ladies and gentlemen, the matter was transferred to the Savannah Region House of Chiefs after the region was created in 2019.



A Judicial Committee of competent jurisdiction was constituted to handle the matter.



Both the petitioner and respondents filed their witness statements with the court.



Both the petitioner and respondent presented their evidence in court.



Lawyers for both the petitioner and respondents cross-examined all witnesses to the case.



Both lawyers closed their cases.



Ladies and gentlemen, I want to put on record that the case is finished pending judgement.



The committee issued judgement notices for judgement to be delivered but the same could not happen on the scheduled dates. That is, January 27th, 2023 and February 15th, 2023.



We humbly want to find out from the counsel of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs what is holding the judgement and why it cannot be delivered. He should come out clear. As the saying goes, He who seeks equity must come out with clean hands. Justice delayed is justice denied.



Thank you



Yakubu Tahiru Prince



(Spokes person/Secretary to Damongowura Gbeadese)



Contact: 0201906098