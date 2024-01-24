Damongo: Alleged thief dies after a 6-inch nail was hit on his head

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A young man in Damongo in his early 20s has met his untimely death following the alleged hitting of a 6-inch nail into his head by some unknown persons on January 14, 2024.



The young boy whose name has been given as Emmanuel Alhassan was referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital but he unfortunately died in Tamale with the body brought back to Damongo.



Bole-based Nkilgi Fm’s enquiries indicate that Emmanuel Alhassan was accused of stealing the money of a mobile money vendor who had gone to have his Muslim prayers.



Emmanuel Alhassan was apprehended, beaten, and later handed over to the Police who put him in cells.



Emmanuel Alhassan later collapsed in the police cells and was rushed to the hospital and after examination, it was realised there a nail was hit on his head.



It is said Emmanuel was able to disclose the names of those behind the act before he died.



Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the victims.



