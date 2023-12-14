Damongo: 2 fire service officers in police custody for allegedly beating boy to death

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Two officers of the West Gonja Municipal Ghana National Fire Service are in the custody of the Damongo Divisional Police Command for allegedly beating a 27-year-old man to death in Damongo.



The deceased, whose name has been given as Shirazu Nuhu, a resident of Damongo Zongo according to an eyewitness was accused of stealing a double-sized mattress by the officers.



The eyewitness, who gave his name as Tanko narrated to Bole-based Nkilgi FM that the deceased was chained and beaten for several hours by the officers with many people pleading with them to send the young man to the police station but the officers indicated that the police had rejected the deceased and that the only way they can retrieve the mattress is to beat him.



The younger brother of the deceased, Zakaria Mudasiru confirmed the sad passing on of his brother and described how the body of the deceased including his private parts was burnt through the use of a hot object suspected to be an electric iron.



Mudasiru indicated that the family has demanded justice for the deceased.



He also pleaded with politicians and traditional authorities to allow the law to bring the perpetrators to book because the beating of accused persons has become the order of the day in the Damongo Municipality.



The body of the deceased has since been laid to rest whilst investigations are ongoing with some suspected officers allegedly on the ran following the arrest of the two.