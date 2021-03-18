Health News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

Dambai, Kpasa Health Centres to upgrade to District Hospital status

Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, Oti Regional Directorate of Health

Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, Oti Regional Directorate of Health, has said, plans are underway to upgrade the Dambai and Kpassa Health Centres to District Hospital status to meet the increasing demand of healthcare for residents in the Krachi East Municipality.



The municipality houses Dambai which is the Regional capital.



He said the Oti Region has 204 Health facilities comprising four Hospitals, 32 Health centres, 160 CHPS compounds, two private facilities, six CHAG facilities and a nursing and midwifery training College.



Dr Kuffour said health service delivery in the region is hampered by the constant refusal of staff to accept postings into the region, citing inadequate social amenities, distance from their families and the poor road network as some of their reasons.



He said this phenomenon deprives the region of the much needed critical staff such as Doctors, Nurses, Midwives, Physician Assistants and Anesthetist.



He said last year, a total of eleven doctors were posted to the region but only one reported, and called on key stakeholders in the health sector, such as the Regional Coordinating Council and the various Districts Assemblies to develop an incentive packages to attract such critical staff into the region.



He said the doctor population ratio in the region stands at 1:26,200 (National Target 1:7,500), nurse population ratio being 1:410 (National Target 1:450) and Midwives population ratio is (1:4,418).



Dr Kuffour said his profound gratitude and appreciation to all health staff in the region for their invaluable services and dedication to duty in spite of the numerous challenges facing healthcare delivery.



