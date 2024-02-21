'Damaged goods' Akufo-Addo will take the shine off NPP campaign team – Political analyst

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Political Scientist, Jonathan Asante Otchere, has said the inclusion of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who he describes as “Damaged goods” in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team for the 2024 election will take off the shine of the team, which is made up of experienced politicians.



President Akufo-Addo joins distinguished personalities including the likes of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, Freddie Blay, Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee and Akosua Frema Osei Opare as members of the Campaign Advisory Committee.



But commenting on the issue in an interview with Kasapa News Akua Oteng Amponsah, Jonathan Asante Otchere argued that the inclusion of the president was a wrong move.



He described President Akufo-Addo as ”damaged goods” who should not have been added to the team as he carries a baggage due to his mismanagement of the economy, which has left the vast majority of Ghanaians in economic hardship.



”You have President Akufo-Addo’s name in it and I think that this will take the shine off the team. Because the President is a damaged goods of which the Vice President has told us that he has his own vision and has told us what he’ll want to do for Ghana when he becomes President. However his vision is in contrast with that of President Akufo-Addo, but the President says he supports him. I see that to be a president who is very inconsistent with the kind of principles that he teaches.



”In the heat of the party’s primaries, persons including Ken Agyapong made certain statement’s against the establishment and the President stated that rubbishing the record of the very party in government will not help the aspirant as they will eventually use the symbol of the elephant when any of them is elected the flagbearer. He thinks that Ghanaians are gullible and will go out there to vote for the party after making those statements. We’ve well taken that advice and we’ll act on it. But at this point in time, to add President Akufo-Addo to your campaign team as an advisor, it tells me that the vice president is nothing different from the president,” he stated.