Damaged culvert on Ho-Accra road being fixed

Regional News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Work has begun to repair the culvert which caved in on a portion of the Ho-Accra road, between Kporvi and Tsito, in the early hours of Sunday.



“We have engaged a contractor to remedy the situation and the contractor has already mobilised to the site,” said Mr Harold Atobra-Acheampong, Acting Volta Regional Highway Director.



He told the Ghanaian Times in an interview on Tuesday that the job would be executed in three weeks.



Mr Atobra-Acheampong attributed the collapse of the 20-year-old culvert to the weight of over-loaded heavy-duty trucks over the years and the recent torrential rains in the area.



According to him, while the reconstruction of the new culvert was going on, the road would be slightly diverted from the culvert to enable motorists to continue using the same Ho-Accra road.



The Acting Regional Highway Director gave the assurance that users of the route would not detour through Sogakope as was previously feared.



He said an inventory taken of that portion of the road two years ago proved the culvert to be stable.



The collapse of the culvert at about 1a.m. on Sunday caused grave inconvenience to motorists and prompted massive public outcry and fears among travellers.



Meanwhile, the heavy-duty truck which got stuck as a result of the structural failure on the road has been salvaged.



Mr Atobra-Acheampong appealed to the users of the road to be patient and cooperate with the contractors for the job to be carried out smoothly and according to schedule.



