Dam spillage floods: People must be made to take responsibility for their actions - Rev. Opuni-Frimpong

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has called for accountability regarding the extent of devastation caused by the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, emphasizing that those responsible for the spillage must be held accountable.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated the controlled water spillage on September 15, 2023, in response to a continuous rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.



This action led to the submersion of thousands of homes in various areas, including South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, and Asuogyaman.



Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong, in an interview with Citi News, stressed the need to identify the consultants responsible for conducting feasibility studies and assessment of the expected impacts of the spillage.



“We need to find out who were the consultants who did the feasibility studies and which impacts were they expecting for this spillage,” he stated.



He emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for the consequences that people in parts of Ghana are currently facing, stating, "We need to let people take responsibility for their actions. We cannot let this pass."



GA/SARA





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



