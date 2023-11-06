Dam spillage: ECG Accra East staff support affected flood victims with relief items

Regional News of Monday, 6 November 2023

The staff and management of the Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have supported residents in Mepe in the Volta Region with relief items following the spillage of the Kpong and Akosombo Dams.



The items, worth about GH¢60,000, include 22 bags of corn flour, 10 bags of cassava dough, 10 bags of gari, 50 student’s mattresses, 500 bags of sachet water, 10 bags of second-hand clothing, assorted drinks, boxes of sanitizers, 20 boxes of mackerel, and toiletries.



The ECG Accra East team were, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, received by the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the Divisional Chief for the Mepe Traditional Area, Togbui Azagba.



General Manger of the Accra East Region of ECG, Bismark Otoo, who led the delegation to deliver the items, explained that the move was part of the staffs’ way of contributing towards alleviating the plight of the affected flood victims.



He shared that about 800 staff and contractors of the ECG took a unilateral decision to solicit funds in order to purchase the relief items to support the affected victims in Mepe, which has been the hardest hit community from the floods.



MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on his part, expressed gratitude to the Accra East ECG team for their generosity and thoughtfulness.



“We want to extend our deepest appreciation to you for this very, very kind gesture. Since this disaster, those in the power sector have not been our best of friends. Your colleague engineers in the VRA in particular. During the disaster, you also had to take your power away, which we understand, because you had to avoid mass electrocution, considering that your substation was submerged,” Ablakwa said.



The lawmaker further stated that ECG, through this kind gesture, has showed that it cares for the wellbeing of the chiefs and people of Mepe.



The Warlord and Divisional Chief of Mepe, Togbui Azagba, also expressed gratitude to the ECG delegation for the relief support.



Meanwhile, the team from ECG subsequently visited the St. Kizito Safe Haven, where about 1,000 people had initially taken shelter when the flood waters took over their homes. There were about 600 people still staying at the camp during the time of the visit.



The team also interacted with the Chairman of the St Kizito Safe Haven Executive Committee, Amanatey Dusi, who provided further insight of activities at the camp.



Dusi also used the opportunity to make an appeal to the management of ECG to consider giving the Mepe community reprieve from electricity bill payment until they have gotten back unto their feet.



