Dam spillage: Court to take plea of two men who impersonated Ablakwa on January 17

The plea of the two persons remanded for allegedly impersonating Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongue, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa by defrauding unsuspecting Ghanaians has been fixed for January 17, 2024.



This was after they made their second appearance at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo and remanded again.



The two, Promise Ahorgah, a phone repairer, and Kwaotse Mawuli, a building construction labourer are said to have created social media accounts in the name of the North Tongue MP to solicit funds on behalf of victims affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dam Spillage.



They were arrested on December 13 and were remanded into the custody of the National Signals Bureau pending further investigation.



The two are on six provisional counts comprising – two counts each of defrauding by false pretences, Charlatanic advertisement and falsely pretending to be a Public Officer.



On December 15, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo did not take the plea of the accused person as investigations are said to be ongoing.



Brief facts:



Per the brief facts of the case, the complainant in this case is the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and a resident of Accra.



It states that the first accused person is a mobile phone repairer while the 2nd accused person is a building construction labourer.



The Prosecution said following the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage and the flooding of certain parts of the Volta Region, the complainant developed a flyer with the inscription ‘North Tongu MP’s Disaster Donation Drive,’ with a short code *713*75# requesting good Samaritans to donate in aid of the flood victims.



The prosecution stated that the 1st and 2nd accused persons with intent to defraud took copies of the complainant’s flyer on Facebook, modified the flyer, and inserted their respective phone numbers in the modified flyer.



“Holding themselves out as the complainant and causing the general public to wrongly believe they were the complainant, the 1st and 2nd accused persons published the fake and deceitful flyers on social media platforms requesting the general public to make cash donations into their mobile phone numbers 0535623416 and 0535364971 respectively, which each of the accused persons had stated on the fake and deceitful flyers,” the Prosecution.



The brief facts added that the 1st and 2nd accused persons again used the names and photographs of the complainant to create several social media accounts, personated the MP, and communicated with several people to solicit donations into their mobile money accounts.



“Through their acts of personation and publication of deceitful advertisement with the intent to defraud, the 1st and 2nd accused persons succeeded in causing members of the public to send to them sums of money,” the Court was told.



The Prosecution said the complainant who chanced on the fake flyer on social media petitioned the National Signals Bureau and the accused persons were arrested.



Both 1st and 2nd accused persons admitted to the offences when interrogated.



"Investigation is still ongoing,” the Prosecution said.