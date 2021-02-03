Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dam claims life, another commits 'suicide' in Sissala West

The two men died in separate incidents

Correspondence from the Upper West Region



Two men have, on February 1, 2021, died in separate incidents in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region.



One aged 30 died after drowning in a dam at Bouti, while the other aged 27 allegedly hanged himself committing suicide at Nyemti on the same day.



According to an eyewitness at Bouti he told GhanaWeb that “we got information from some children, who reported to us that, there was someone floating on the water, we rushed to the dam, upon removing him from the dam, he had already gone beyond recognition”.



The eyewitness further stated that “we then reported the incident to the Sissala West Police command to have a look at the situation, after that, we were allowed to bury the corpse, though were unable to identified the body, but we suspect that, the person might be embarking on a fishing expedition”.



While confirming the incident, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng “on the 1st of February, police had information that unidentified young was seen dead and floating in the dam near Bouti a community in the Sissala West District. The Police together with Dr. Salifu Venu a Medical Assistant from the Gwollu District hospital and an Environmental Officer, Mr. Bavoka Zakaria proceeded to the scene and found a male adult in his thirties floating in the dam, the body was then removed and almost decomposed”.



He revealed that “upon further examination of the body by the medical doctor, it was noted that, the deceased was drowned leading to his death”.



Meanwhile, the Police PRO was unable to give details of the suicide case at Nyimati, but he said investigations have since commenced to unravel circumstances leading to his death.