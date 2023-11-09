Dam Spillage floods: Tempers rise in Parliament over claims of Energy Minister

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

The floor of Parliament was full of fireworks when Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh briefed MPs about the Akosombo Dam Spillage Disaster.



The Minister in his address absolved the VRA of any blame in the incident, arguing the spillage needed to be done to save the dam and avert a more calamitous outcome.



Dr. Prempeh in his submission mentioned residents and MPs were engaged ahead of the spillage.



He also disclosed VRA had provided relief items to MPs to be given to the affected constituents.



Pru East MP and former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor drew the House’s attention to the devastation visited on communities along the upper part of the dam as well



Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkora argued the victims of the spillage should take their plight as sacrifice to save the dam from collapsing which would’ve been more catastrophic.



MP for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor accused government of politicising the distribution of the relief items citing an incident involving the NPP chairman for his constituency.



This allegation however generated heated exchanges.



MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also took a strong and emotive exception to claims that the minister MPs were engaged and that VRA provided relief items to MPs.



The comments of the North Tongu MP were however challenged by Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku who directly asserted Mr. Ablakwa had received relief items.



This threw the House into chaos beyond the control of the 2nd Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah who was presiding.



When tempers calmed, other MPs took turns to contribute to the statement.