Dam Spillage: NADMO supplies relief items to Bono East Regional House of Chiefs

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: GNA

Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Monday distributed some relief items to the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs.



This forms part of measures made by the Government to relieve the people in the region from hardship following the spillage.



Some of the items supplied include food, blankets, buckets, mosquito coils and clothes.



This is in an official release issued by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Monday.



The items were received by the regional minister, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, regional and district directors, and staff of NADMO.



Prempeh explained that while efforts were being intensified to restore the livelihoods of persons affected by the spillage, the interim measures would mitigate the dangers associated with the spillage.