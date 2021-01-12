Regional News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Dagombaline fire: Victims defy city authorities, start rebuilding

Victims of Monday's fire at Dagombaline have started rebuilding

Less than 24 hours after fire razed over 200 wooden structures serving as accommodation for scrap dealers and head porters at Dagombaline, a suburb of Kumasi, victims have started rebuilding despite warnings by city authorities.



Though they claim to have lost all their investments, they are determined to get their livelihoods on stream.



A blazing fire swept through over 200 makeshift structures Monday afternoon.



The disaster displaced thousands of residents and destroyed their personal belongings.



For the past three years, this place has suffered similar fire outbreaks.



The nature of the area makes vehicular access a difficult task.



Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service got stuck meters away from the fire incident when they arrived to douse the inferno due to inaccessibility.



The mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi told the media that the slum dweller will not be allowed to rebuild but that appears to be a lip service.



Less than 24 hours after the incident, the victims have defied that directive to rebuild their structures.



The slum dwellers told 3news.com they had to rebuild since they have no place to lay their heads.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service is still investigating the cause of the fire.