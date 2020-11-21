Politics of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Dagbon will never forget Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for the peace we are enjoying - Naa Bakpem Mahama

The Paramount Chief of Kworile Traditional Area in the Zabzugu Constituency of the Northern Region, Naa Bakpem Mahama Ahmed Mahama has said that the people of Dagbon will forever remain grateful to the government of President Akufo-Addo for the immense contribution to the restoration of peace in Dagbon.



Speaking during a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Kworile Traditional area in Nakpali on Saturday, which Vice President Bawumia attended, the Paramount Chief said posterity will never forget the role President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia played in resolving the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.



"On behalf of the people of Kworile Traditional Area, I wish to thank His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo 'elephantly' for the fatherly role he played in resolving the age-long Dagbon chieftaincy crisis," Naa Mahama said.



"The Nana-Bawumia led government has been written in the history books of Dagbon in particular and the world in general. We will forever remain grateful to you and your government," the Chief said.



"President Akufo-Addo could not have done what he did without your support, Your Excellency. Dagbon history will never forget Nana-Bawumia."



While commending the President and his Vice, the Paramount Chief congratulated Vice President Bawumia on his fourth successive partnership with President Akufo-Addo as the running mate for the NPP's ticket in next month's election.



Vice President Bawumia thanked the Chiefs and people of the area for their warm words and urged them to continue to support President Akufo-Addo to enable him to continue with his all-inclusive development policies.



Dr Bawumia stressed that President Akufo-Addo has proven that he is committed to the development of the country, especially providing equal opportunities for all through his government's pro-poor policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, One Constituency One Ambulance, as well as Free SHS.



Vice President Bawumia is in the Northern Region for a three-day tour after resuming his campaign on Saturday.

