Dafeamekpor commends Ofori-Tenkorang, insists he shouldn’t have been removed as SSNIT boss

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has expressed his belief that the former Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, should not have been removed from his position.



According to him, the former SSNIT Director-General has performed very well.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said, “The Director-General has done well. I think SSNIT, Mr. Tenkorang is not my friend, but I think that his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee and some of the encounters I have had with him, he has done very well. He is one CEO who stood his ground not to allow exchange programmes to affect pensioners. For a Director-General to do that and stand up to the Finance Minister, perhaps there are consequences when you do that, otherwise, there is no reason Mr. Tenkorang should be removed.”



Meanwhile, the Office of the President has addressed the recent departure of Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang from his position as Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), emphasizing that it was not linked to any wrongdoing on his part.



Last week, President Akufo-Addo appointed Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo as the new Director-General of SSNIT, prompting speculation in the media.



However, a statement issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, clarified the situation on Saturday, April 13, 2024.



"Contrary to some speculations in the media, the Office of the President would like to place on record that the exit of Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang from the position of Director-General of SSNIT had nothing to do with any form of misconduct or malfeasance on his part," the statement asserted.







