'Daddy with the drip' - Watch Duncan-Williams' captivating boogie moves

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams has been captured in a viral video exhibiting some beautiful dance moves.



Captured in his church auditorium, the renowned man of God is seen wearing a white kaftan apparel, matching it with a pair of white sneakers.



In the video captioned, 'Dancing into #Impact2023 with joy! Only 2 Days left…Will you join me?,' the revered preacher vibes and grooves to the popular Nigerian song, IGWE.



The video has since drawn comments from netizens who have admired his activeness despite his old age.



One comment from an X user read, "Daddy with the drip".



DeHussla, also an X user, wrote "Nice moves," accompanied by a laughing emoji.



