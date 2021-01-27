General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daddy made us squeeze in the car to gift lifts to people - Zanetor

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is the first child of President Jerry Rawlings

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has recounted the days when they would be driving with their father on the Accra-Tema motorway and he would ask them to squeeze up so he could offer lifts to strangers.



She explained how during their long drives from Accra to Akosombo, he occasionally stopped, with the help of his soldiers, to put out bushfires on the sides of the road.



“Memories of the ling drives to Akosombo, when you would play your Gladys Knight, Ray Charles and Joe Cocker tunes and sometimes when you would park the car and try to put out bushfires with your soldiers!” she said.



She said that his thoughtfulness and his kindness went beyond that, so much that there were even days that he would readjust them in the car, just so that he could offer free rides to complete strangers they met on the road.



“Sometimes, you would see some elderly women who were walking and would stop to pick them up and drop them at their destination. You just had a big heart, and it was not for show! You did so many acts of kindness on the quiet!” she said.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was reading a tribute on behalf of her and her siblings to their late father, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, who ruled Ghana for nearly twenty (20) years.



President Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a short illness. He is survived by a wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.











