General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daddy accommodated so many people and still had room for more – Zanetor

Zanetor is the first child of the Rawlingses

The first daughter of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, Dr, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has eulogized her father, revealing how she wondered often that as a single man, he was able to welcome so many people into his life.



She added that notwithstanding that fact, he always still had so much more room for others, never tiring from relating to people from all walks of life.



“I never could fathom how you managed to have such a personal relationship with so many people from so many walks of life and still have room for more! Each person had a personal story to tell of how you impacted their lives,” she read.



Dr. Zanetor Rawlings explained further that such attributes of her late father exemplified what a rare gift of life he was.



“And somehow, each person whose life you touched felt like you left them with more than when they first met you. What a rare gift! What a blessing!” she said.



She said these in a tribute she read on behalf of her and her siblings in memory of their late father, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, during the funeral service of the former statesman at the Black Star Square in Accra.



Jerry Rawlings died after a short illness while on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, on Thursday, November 12, 2020.















