‘Dada Ba’ OccupyGhana members quiet because they are being fed – A Plus

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus has disclosed that some leading members of pressure group OccupyGhana have gone mute over happenings in the country because they are enjoying benefits from the government.



A Plus expressed on Kofi TV that some of the figures have been handed positions by the government hence their silence.



He likened them to kids from a well-to-do home who have been groomed not to speak during meals.



A Plus posited that the group has collapsed as only a handful of the members are currently without government positions.



“Occupy Ghana is made up of rich kids and they're being fed so they are quiet. Growing up, we read a book called courtesy for boys and girls which said one must not talk when he or she is eating. The Occupy Ghana members are eating so there’s no need to talk again. Occupy Ghana has collapsed. There are some guys in Occupy Ghana that I have huge respect for."



One of the viral videos from the OccupyGhana protest in 2015 was the video of legal practitioner Ace Ankomah saying that someone who pays his taxes, has a right to demand accountability from the government.



A Plus who mimicked Ace Ankomah questioned why he has not joined the #FixTheCountry crusade.



“Why are you quiet. Are you not paying taxes like a bull? How come at a time when everybody is saying that something needs to be fixed, why are you quiet? It’s all in courtesy for boys and girls”, he said.



A Plus also offered some advice to the youth activists, urging them not to renege on their quest for good governance.



